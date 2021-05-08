Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

ADN stock opened at C$19.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$12.85 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The firm has a market cap of C$325.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.29.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

