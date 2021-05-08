Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

XLRN traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 468,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,817. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

