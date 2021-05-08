ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. 251,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

