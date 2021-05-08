Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 161,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,310. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

