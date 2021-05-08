Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of ACOR opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 247,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

