Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 8274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Get Acushnet alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.