Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

ADAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 838,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Adagene as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

