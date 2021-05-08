Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 1,747,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,778. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 815,033 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,150. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

