adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0069

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. adbank has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $404,483.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00796826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,747.50 or 0.09763359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044686 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

