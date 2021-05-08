ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE ADCT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.