Add.xyz Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $174,838.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.