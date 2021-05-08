Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGRO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,182. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

