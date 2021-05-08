Aditus Market Cap Tops $258,424.03 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded 64% higher against the US dollar. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $258,424.03 and $130,366.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00080959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.03 or 0.00796254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00104636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.33 or 0.09729799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00044401 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

