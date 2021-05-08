Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Up 9.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) rose 9.3% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 8,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 484,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Specifically, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $374,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 68.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

