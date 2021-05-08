Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.99 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.

AEIS stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $90.12. 591,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

