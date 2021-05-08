AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $164.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

