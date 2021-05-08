AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

