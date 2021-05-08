AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,858 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

