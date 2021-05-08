AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 7,710.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $217.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $230.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.38.

