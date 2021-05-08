AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

