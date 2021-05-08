AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,758 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.49 and a 12 month high of $420.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.81.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

