Affirm (AFRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.
Shares of AFRM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79. Affirm has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $146.90.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
