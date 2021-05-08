AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 1.5%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 151,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 309,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.50.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of AgeX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

