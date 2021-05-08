Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

ARGKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Aggreko alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.