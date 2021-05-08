Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.91) for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

