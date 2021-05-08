AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 45.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.