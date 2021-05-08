Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AL traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.15. 2,177,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,228. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

