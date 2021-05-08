Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

AIN opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

