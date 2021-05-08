Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALDX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,809. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.