Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of ALDX opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $593.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

