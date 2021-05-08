Aleph.im (ALEPH) One Day Volume Tops $825,116.00

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $40.42 million and approximately $825,116.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00080470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.00797357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.41 or 0.09575245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044457 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

