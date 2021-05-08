Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth Sells 1,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ARE opened at $178.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
