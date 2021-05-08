Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth Sells 1,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE opened at $178.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

