Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $205.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.06. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $172.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

