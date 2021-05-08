Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$19.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.66.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.