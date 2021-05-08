Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 868.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $225.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.