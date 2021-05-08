Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

