Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Down to $234.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $234.00, but opened at $219.50. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $218.50, with a volume of 20,890 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.03 and its 200-day moving average is $202.56.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $3,239,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

