Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce sales of $675.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $589.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

NYSE ALLE traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.25. 673,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.75. Allegion has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

