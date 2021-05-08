Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 663 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.