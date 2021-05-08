Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

