AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALVR opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $93,774.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,988.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

