Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,682.11, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

