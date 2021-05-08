Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

