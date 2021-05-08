Allworth Financial LP Has $585,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

