Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1,165.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

CEF opened at $19.37 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

