Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

NYSE:GPN opened at $201.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.96. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

