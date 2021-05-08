Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $168,400.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,398.69. 1,147,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

