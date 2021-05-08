Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

