AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

