alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.85 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.80 ($18.58).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €14.44 ($16.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.87.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

